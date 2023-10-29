49ers TE George Kittle start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Last week was a tough one for the San Francisco 49ers, being upset by the Minnesota Vikings. One player who at least came away from that one on something of a positive note was tight end George Kittle, who led the team with 78 receiving yards.

He’s got a shot at another good outing this week as the Cincinnati Bengals are visiting on Sunday afternoon.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers TE George Kittle

Those 78 yards were Kittle’s second-highest total this season and his best number since Week 3. He does have three touchdowns on the season, but all of those scores came during a Week 5 hammering of the Dallas Cowboys.

The Bengals have given up four touchdowns to tight ends this season, tied for the second most in the NFL. The 49ers could be forced to lean heavily on him this week with Deebo Samuel still out of action.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Yes, start Kittle in whatever sized PPR league you’re playing in. His ceiling is always monstrously high, even if he’s not hitting it much so far this season. He’s a top-five tight end this week.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Start Kittle in standard leagues too.

Player(s) you would start ahead of George Kittle

Unless you’re going with Travis Kelce or Mark Andrews, there aren’t many tight ends I’d start over Kittle this week.