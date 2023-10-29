Bengals WR Tyler Boyd start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Tyler Boyd went into the Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 7 bye on a high note. In a narrow win over the Seattle Seahawks, the veteran slot receiver scored his first touchdown of the season. Now, the Bengals will lean on him in a tough matchup this Sunday on the road against the San Francisco 49ers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tyler Boyd

In addition to the touchdown, Boyd finished that game with 38 yards on seven catching, hauling in all of his targets. That was the third game in a row where he’s seen seven targets. The touchdown could have actually been his second, but a penalty by his offensive line wiped out a score the week before that against the Cardinals.

This is actually a good matchup for Boyd. According to Fantasy Pros, the 49ers are allowing the 12th most points in PPR leagues to slot receivers this season. He’ll be matched up against Isaiah Oliver who’s giving up a 94 percent catch rate.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Boyd’s a sneaky good start this week. It’s easy to look at the fact that he’s only had more than 40 yards in a game once this season and leave him on the bench, but the Bengals are notorious for playing the matchups when they get a favorable one in the slot. Boyd is a good WR3 this week and even a WR2 in larger leagues.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

I would start him in standard leagues too. He should see a high target volume which could translate into some solid production for him.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tyler Boyd

There aren’t many in that third tier of receivers I’d confidently start above Boyd. One name to consider is Josh Reynolds of the Lions, who’s got a favorable matchup against the Raiders.