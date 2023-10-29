Bengals WR Tee Higgins start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

After weeks of struggles, the Cincinnati Bengals offense has finally started to look like its old self over the last two games, sort of. They got off to a hot start in their last one, a Week 6 win over the Seahawks, before turning back into a pumpkin after two early scoring drives. The team’s offensive struggles have sent the once reliable Tee Higgins into fantasy football irrelevancy this season, and it’s hard to think he can suddenly snap out of it this week against the San Francisco 49ers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tee Higgins

Higgins has just two catches in each of his last three games. During that span he hasn’t posted more than 21 yards in a single contest, and he still hasn’t found the end zone since Week 2.

The team was taking it easy with Higgins in Week 6, as he returned from missing the game before that with a rib injury. He was splitting time with Trenton Irwin in that game. But a bye last week should have done him some good.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Even though Higgins is capable of popping off for a big game, I wouldn’t trust him, unless you need a receiver in larger leagues. His production just isn’t there this season, and with no more than two catches in his last three games, there aren’t enough receptions to boost his numbers in PPR formats.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Same with standard leagues, sit him. Higgins just isn’t producing this season, and the Bengals have a tough matchup on tap.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tee Higgins

If you’re combing the list for someone besides Higgins this week, given Calvin Ridley some consideration just because of a favorable matchup against the Steelers. Seattle’s DK Metcalf is set to return this week too, and he’s a better starting option than Higgins in fantasy lineups.