Bengals QB Joe Burrow start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

After a slow start to the season, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been playing much better lately. After a Week 5 win over the Cardinals, he told the press that he was feeling better than he had in a while, and coming into Week 8, he’s fresh off a bye which ought to help. He’ll need it with a difficult road game on tap this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Burrow’s thrown five touchdowns in his last two games, after having just a pair of touchdown passes in the four games prior to that. He had led two touchdown drives early against the Seahawks in Week 6, before the Bengals offense started struggling again. That’s going to leave some legitimate concerns for them this week.

Start or sit in Week 8?

This is a tough call. The 49ers defense is one of the best against opposing quarterbacks. They’ve allowed eight touchdown passes, while picking off signal callers 11 times so far this season.

Still, I would start him this week, despite the matchup. The way he’s played over his last games is more indicative of the QB1 we’re used to seeing, and his calf injury will have only benefitted from a week off.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Joe Burrow

If you have the option, I would consider Jared Goff or Trevor Lawrence ahead of Burrow this week.