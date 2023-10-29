Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon in Week 8. The Broncos are coming off a close win over the Packers in Week 7. With the trade deadline looming, the Broncos could be making some moves on Tuesday. WR Jerry Jeudy has been the subject of trade rumors heading into Week 8. We’re going to go over his fantasy football outlook vs. the Chiefs.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

Jeudy finished Week 7 with five catches on five targets for 64 yards.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Start. The Broncos should be throwing the ball plenty. So in PPR, Jeudy isn’t a bad FLEX play. The only issue we should have is the potential the Broncos plan to limit Jeudy’s snap count with the deadline on Tuesday. Usually coaches and players don’t operate like that, similar to how the NBA and NHL Trade Deadlines work. So Jeudy should still play unless the game gets out of hand (which is possible).

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Sit. Courtland Sutton has five TDs and Jeudy hasn’t seen the end zone this season. That isn’t to say Jeudy won’t get a TD at some point but Sutton has been the clear favorite target for QB Russell Wilson. The Chiefs defense is stout enough and there’s a lot of usage to go around on Denver. Jeudy isn’t as appealing a play in standard formats.