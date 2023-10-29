Broncos WR Courtland Sutton start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos take on the rival Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season. It wasn’t too long ago these two teams faced off on Thursday Night Football. The Chiefs were able to escape with a 19-8 victory in that matchup. We’re taking a look at Courtland Sutton’s fantasy football scope for Week 8 on Sunday afternoon.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Courtland Sutton

Sutton had six catches for 76 yards and a TD last week in the win over the Packers. Sutton has scored a TD in four of the past five games.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Start. Sutton has been pretty solid in PPR leagues this season. He has five receiving TDs, which is among the leaders in the NFL. The Chiefs are always going to be a tough matchup but the game script should favor the Broncos throwing the ball plenty. Sutton had four catches on six targets for 46 yards and a TD vs. the Chiefs a few weeks ago. Sutton makes for a decent FLEX play in PPR.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Start. Only in deeper formats but we know Sutton has good touchdown equity if the Broncos can get into the red zone a handful of times. There has also been talk of the Broncos trading WR Jerry Jeudy. If that’s the case, his snap count could be limited if a trade is looming. Sutton should get good volume and he’s scored enough for us to feel good in this spot.