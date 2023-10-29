Javonte Williams start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams has underwhelmed fantasy managers in 2023, but has a real chance to get something going in a Week 8 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. But is that enough to trust him in fantasy lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Javonte Williams

Williams is coming off his best performance of the season in Week 7. He recorded 82 yards on 15 attempts, while hauling in three passes for 14 yards (9.6 PPR fantasy points). It hasn’t been the redemption campaign that the fantasy community expected from Williams, but it appears that his value will mostly rest on the coattails of the amount of carries, yardage and receptions he can manage in the Broncos backfield.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

YES. Williams has yet to find the end zone through 7 games, but he’s been knocking on the door in recent weeks. His rushing volume has kept him in the mix for FLEX/RB3 consideration in 12-14 team PPR leagues, but he can definitely rank up if he can start finding the end zone occasionally. His YPA has bumped from 3.6 to 4.3 in the last week, and he tallied 52 yards on 10 rushing attempts when they met the Chiefs in Week 6.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

NO. Despite an uptick in fantasy production over the last two games, there’s still plenty of room for improvement for Williams. Still without a touchdown, and not a whole lot of faith from the Broncos’ coaching staff to provide red zone snaps, Williams should be benched in 10-12 team standard leagues, but could be an acceptable option in 14-team leagues or Super-flex.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Javonte Williams

Coming in as the RB22 this week, Williams ranks ahead of ball carriers Rhamondre Stevenson, Alexander Mattison and Dameon Pierce. That said, the Broncos’ glacially-paced offense leaves fantasy managers’ with a great deal of concern about starting Williams in Week 8. If you have other options available such as Bijan Robinson, Joe Mixon or Derrick Henry, then it’s best to go in that direction.