 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Marquez Valdes-Scantling start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Marquez Valdes-Scantling ahead of the Chiefs Week 8 matchup against the Broncos.

By Derek Hryn
Marquez Valdes-Scantling #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on from the field during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 12, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs were victorious when they hosted the Denver Broncos in Week 6, and there should be ample volume for the Chiefs’ receiving unit including veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Coming off his first touchdown reception of the 2023-24 season, MVS will look to open things up more in the yardage department against a porous Denver defense in Week 8.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Valdes-Scantling has 26 PPR fantasy points through seven games this season, averaging just 3.7 points per contest. A highly talented player with plenty to offer, he’s currently one of many weapons available for Patrick Mahomes every week, which has been the main reason for his paltry numbers. Week 7 against the Los Angeles Chargers was his most productive performance yet — hauling in three passes for 84 yards through the air. That 14.4-point outburst accounts for over half of his total fantasy production this season. It’s encouraging to see Valdes-Scantling break out of his weekly shell in the Kansas City offense, but it’s unlikely that we’ll be seeing a repeat even against the Broncos.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

NO. Despite a positive matchup ahead against the Broncos’ bottom-ranked pass defense, Valdes-Scantling cannot be trusted in PPR fantasy lineups for Week 8. Despite Denver’s tendency to allow high receiving totals, Valdes-Scantling simply hasn’t been involved enough to warrant starting. His lack of targets and disappearing acts in games make him far too boom-or-bust. He has zero games with more than five targets this year. Bench him in all leagues.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

NO. Valdes-Scantling should be benched this week in standard leagues as well. Despite hauling in a TD last week, he saw minimal targets from Mahomes, and his role in the offense appears clouded. He’s not a start as a FLEX even in 12-14 team leagues, but perhaps a desperation dart throw in Super-flex leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Marquez Valdes-Scantling

MVS ranks No. 73 amongst wide receivers in fantasy football this week, hovering behind Treylon Burks and Jameson Williams.

More From DraftKings Network