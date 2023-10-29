Rashee Rice start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs travel to play the Denver Broncos in Week 8 of the NFL season, and there should be plenty of room for Chiefs rookie wideout Rashee Rice to add to his reception and yardage totals in what will be these teams’ second matchup in three weeks.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Rashee Rice

The Chiefs outdueled their division rival in Week 6, exiting with a 19-8 victory. While that one was low-scoring without much fantasy production from many players on either side, the Broncos defense has been picked apart by opposing receivers this season, so we like the upside here for Rice. Through the first seven games of his career, Rice has been moderately involved in the Chiefs’ prolific passing attack — hauling in 26 passes for 305 yards and three touchdowns (48.2 PPR fantasy points).

While those numbers don’t jump off the page, Rice has shown signs of growth over the past few weeks. He’s earned 15 targets from Patrick Mahomes over his last three appearances —catching 13 of those passes for 165 yards and finding the end zone twice. His increased usage has coincided with a larger role in the offense, and Rice is certainly not making head coach Andy Reid regret it.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

YES. Rice now approaches a juicy matchup against a bottom-tier Denver secondary in Week 8. The Broncos rank 30th against the pass, giving up over 257 yards per game through the air. Denver has already allowed 13 passing touchdowns to wide receivers this season, so there should be plenty of fantasy production to go around for the Chiefs’ pass-catchers.

Looking ahead to lineups, Rice has major upside and can be viewed as a strong WR3 or FLEX option with WR2 potential in 12-14 PPR super-flex leagues.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

YES. Rice is still a viable starter in standard leagues as a borderline FLEX play. While his yardage has been modest (46th among fantasy WRs), he’s found the end zone twice in recent weeks. Facing a porous Broncos defense, Rice could deliver another quality outing fueled by a touchdown or big play. He’s a stronger option in deeper 12-14 team standard leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Rashee Rice

Rice should be a comfortable starter in leagues with 12 or more teams as a WR3 or FLEX. In shallower 10-team leagues, proven veterans like Tyler Lockett or Amari Cooper could be considered safer options. However, Rice’s favorable matchup gives him solid upside in any format. Don’t hesitate locking him directly into lineups as a WR3/FLEX across all leagues in Week 8, especially in PPR scoring. Rice’s fantasy stock continues to trend North, and a breakout performance could very well be on the horizon against his vulnerable division rival.