Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans come off their bye week 2-4 on the season. The Titans will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 in a big matchup with trade deadline implications. Tennessee is expected to trade off some players before the deadline this upcoming Tuesday. This week, QB Will Levis will make his first career NFL start. What does that mean for veteran WR DeAndre Hopkins in fantasy football? Let’s take a look.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins

Hopkins had one catch on five targets for 20 yards in Week 6 vs. the Ravens.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Sit. With Levis under center, it’s unclear how the passing game will look. Hopkins generally plays most of the snaps at WR but the QB play all season with Ryan Tannehill has been lackluster. There’s a chance Levis elevate that a bit. There’s also a chance the rookie struggles and isn’t used often. So Hopkins isn’t a great play outside of a FLEX in deeper leagues.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Sit. Outside of Levis looking like a true elite QB and Hopkins turning back the clock, he shouldn’t be worth a start in standard. Hopkins doesn’t get the catch volume and the Titans shouldn’t score more than 2-3 TDs tops in this game.