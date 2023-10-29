Titans RB Tyjae Spears start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season. We’re going to go over RB Tyjae Spears’ fantasy football outlook for this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans RB Tyjae Spears

The Titans were on bye last week but Spears had five touches for 63 yards in Week 6 vs. the Baltimore Ravens. Spears and RB Derrick Henry were in a snap split that week.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

This depends. Spears hasn’t been a bad PPR FLEX play most weeks despite being the backup to Henry. Spears is more of a 1B option for the Titans and it’s clear the team may be moving on from Henry soon given his dip in production the past few seasons. Spears has played over 50% of the snaps at RB in four straight games. If you have Spears in a deeper league, he isn’t a bad FLEX play this week. But I wouldn’t advise you start Spears in all PPR leagues. Only if needed, though there aren’t any teams on bye this week.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Sit. Spears has value in PPR as a solid pass-catcher but he’s not anyone who gets into the end zone. Spears also doesn’t get the volume to warrant a start in standard formats.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tyjae Spears

Spears appears to be around the RB40 range for this week. He’s not going to start in many leagues unless managers absolutely need him. Royce Freeman, Ezekiel Elliott and Jerome Ford (if he plays) are better options over Spears.