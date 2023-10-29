Titans QB Will Levis start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Levis, a second round pick in April’s NFL Draft, is in line to make his NFL debut as the starting quarterback for the Tennesse Titans this week in their game against the Atlanta Falcons. While the Titans are expected to play both Levis and second-year quarterback Malik Willis, Levis will get the start and be the “primary signal-caller,” per NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport. Here’s a look at if he should earn the start for your fantasy squad.

From @GMFB: The #Titans are planning for QB Will Levis to be their primary QB on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/tTxPpA1b1D — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2023

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans QB Will Levis

Levis spent the first two years of his collegiate career with Penn State before transferring to Kentucky, where he threw for more than 2,400 yards in 2021 and ‘22 along with recording 54 total touchdowns. While he was projected to be a first-round pick, Levis fell to the Titans in the second round. He played in one preseason game, going 9-for-14 for 85 yards through the air.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Sit

I’d be hesitant to start Levis regardless, but his value is even more diminished now that we know he’ll split time with Willis. Willis is a better runner, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see him take some of the snaps in the red zone, which would put a cap on Levis’ ability to capitalize on fantasy scoring opportunities. You should roster him in deeper leagues just in case he puts together a masterclass and earns the starting job, but he should be far, far away from your starting lineup this week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Will Levis

FantasyPros has Levis as QB34 this week, where he’s between PJ Walker and Willis. There are 32 teams in the NFL and he’s ranked with a number that’s below that. No one from here should be in your lineup. Gardner Minshew (QB19) is a good low-tier name to go get if you need a quarterback that badly.