Kyle Pitts start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

After a slow start to the season, Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts has been playing much better lately. He’s not quite hitting his full potential, but he is at least back in the TE1 conversation for fantasy football lineups this season.

Atlanta is on the road against the Tennessee Titans this week. Here’s our advice for how to handle Pitts in fantasy.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

Pitts caught three passes on four targets for 47 yards last week, helping the Falcons set up the game-winning field goal. It was actually his lowest output in his last three games, a stretch that’s seen him score his first touchdown of the season, two weeks ago, and total a season-high 87 yards on seven catches, three weeks ago.

He’s actually working out of the slot quite a bit for the Falcons, which gives him some more appeal against the Titans, who’ve been middle of the road against slot receivers this season.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

I would start Pitts in PPR leagues this week, regardless of the league size. He’s played his way into a central role in Atlanta’s offense with a chance to put up solid numbers in this one.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Pitts doesn’t have quite as much value in standard leagues as PPR formats, but I would still feel comfortable starting him this week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Kyle Pitts

You might consider Dalton Schultz of the Texans over Pitts this week, just because of his scoring potential—he’s found the end zone in three straight games now.