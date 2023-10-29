Falcons RB Bijan Robinson start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson was the subject of a lot of frustration last week. Despite being deemed healthy and active, Robinson was essentially benched while dealing with headaches in Week 7’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That lack of communication on the part of head coach Art Smith has put the Falcons under some scrutiny from the fantasy football community. We’ll see if Robinson can bounce back in Week 8 vs. the Tennessee Titans.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons RB Bijan Robinson

Robinson only played 11 snaps last week vs. the Bucs and had one carry for three yards.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

This is a tough spot, especially if you have trust issues after last week. Robinson isn’t on the injury report and appears to be fine, so there’s no reason he shouldn’t get a normal amount of snaps and touches. Again, difficult to navigate after last week. In PPR, Robinson is more of a FLEX than an RB2 at this point and if you have better options, that may be the move. Of course, the issue is benching Robinson and watching him have a big game.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

This feels like a sit even though that feels crazy given where you likely drafted Robinson a few months ago. Prior to Week 7, Robinson did play a season-high 64 snaps and we should see him get back to around 45-50 snaps vs. the Titans. Tennessee presents a decent matchup, allowing over 100 rushing yards per game this season. If you need to play Robinson, that should be alright. He should see around 10-15 touches, if not more. This feels like the week everyone fades Robinson and he has a startable week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Bijan Robinson

Rankings on ESPN have Robinson pretty high up there as a top-15 RB play this week. Most experts have Robinson ranked inside the top-12. So it would appear we are a little skittish compared to the field when it comes to Robinson this week. Like I said, Robinson probably ends up having a decent enough game to justify a start. But last week still has us a little scared.