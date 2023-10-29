Desmond Ridder start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder’s had an up-and-down start to his season, as he’s led the team to a 4-3 record despite struggling with his consistency. Here’s a look at if he’ll be able to right the ship this week against the Titans.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons QB Desmond Ridder

Ridder’s coming off a start where he passed for 250 yards against the Buccaneers and rushed for 38 yards and a touchdown. That said, he could have added another touchdown on the ground but had the ball poked out at the goal line in the fourth quarter, where it rolled out of the end zone for a touchdown -- one of three red zone fumbles he lost. The second-year player has thrown for more than 200 yards in his last six games, but has thrown only six touchdowns this season to go along with six interceptions.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Sit

Ridder shouldn’t start in your lineup until he proves that he can cut down on the turnovers. While he have held some value this week if it was a truncated schedule, every team in action, which means that your starting quarterback should be out there (barring injury). Ridder should get the rest of the year to prove his worth with the Falcons, but that doesn’t mean that he should be starting in your fantasy lineup.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Desmond Ridder

FanasyPros has Ridder ranked as QB17 this week, where he’s between Sam Howell and Bryce Young. While I’d start him over both of them, the main quarterback you should target from this tier is Gardner Minshew. He should start over all three.