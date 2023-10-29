Ravens RB Gus Edwards start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The ‘Gus Bus’ was in the fast lane last week, as Ravens running back Gus Edwards rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown last week along with adding an 80-yard catch in the passing game. Here’s a look at his fantasy value this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Gus Edwards

As mentioned above, Edwards rushed for 64 yards on 14 carries and added nine PPR points on one play with an 80-yard catch and run. It was the first time Edwards had recorded more than 60 yards on the ground and a touchdown in a single game since Week 2.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Start

While Edwards isn’t a sure thing, I think he’s worth a start this week. He’s in a time share with Justice Hill and shares a backfield with Lamar Jackson, but he’s recorded double-digit carries in six straight games, and is going against a Cardinals team that’s allowed an 100-yard rusher in four of the last five games. I’d roll the dice with Edwards.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Start

Don’t let last week confuse you; Edwards isn’t much of a receiving back (he had 13 yards receiving all season prior to his 80-yard catch). All of his value comes in what he can do on the ground, and is a must-start in standard leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Gus Edwards

FantasyPros has Edwards ranked as RB27 this week, where he’s between D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard. I’d start Foreman over him, but aside from that Edwards is the running back to go to from this tier.