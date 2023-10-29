Ravens RB Justice Hill start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Baltimore Ravens RB Justice Hill hasn’t provided much value in fantasy football over the past couple weeks. Here’s a look at if that trend will change in Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Justice Hill

Hill rushed for 46 yards on just four carries last week, which is his season-high as a rusher. He hasn’t scored a touchdown since Oct. 8

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Start

I think Hill holds some value as a fantasy option this week. While he only got five touches last week, he had a even playing-time split with fellow running back Gus Edwards, and is the more adapt route runner and receiving option. He had 11 touches in the two games prior, and should get plenty of chances to make an impact against a Cardinals defense that’s leaky against the run.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Start

I still like Hill’s value in standard leagues. As mentioned above, he’s been on the field but hasn’t really been able to turn that playing time into consistent production. That should change on Sunday.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Justice Hill

FantasyPros has Hill ranked as RB41 where he’s between AJ Dillon and Pierre Strong Jr. I’d start Strong over Hill, but would start Hill over Dillon. Another running back to consider from this tier is Tyler Allgeier.