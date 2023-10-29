Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

In Week 7, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had his best game of the year, recording 49 yards on five catches against the Lions. Here’s a look at his fantasy value for this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham, who sat out all of last year with an ACL injury, has recorded 162 yards in five games this season, and is coming off a game where he recorded a season-high seven targets. While he has yet to find the end zone, he’s averaging 11.6 yards per catch.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Sit

Beckham’s role appears to be growing in the Ravens offense, but I’d still keep him on your bench for this week. The Cardinals defense isn’t very good, but Beckham has yet to prove that he can be a consistent threat in a Ravens offense that lacks a true WR1. I’d wait a week to make sure last week wasn’t a fluke.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Sit

Same logic applies. I’d wait until the team proves they’re going to consistently go to Beckham before putting him in your lineup.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Odell Beckham Jr.

FantasyPros has Beckham ranked as WR60 this week, where he’s between Tyler Boyd and Jahan Dotson. Some other wide receivers to consider from this tier are Jayden Reed and DJ Chark.