Cardinals QB Joshua Dobbs start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

While Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was activated off the PUP list and has begun his return to practice, he still won’t be able to go this Sunday, which means Joshua Dobbs will get another start for the Cardinals. Here’s a look at if he holds any fantasy value this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals QB Joshua Dobbs

Dobbs, who has been the Cardinals starting quarterback in every game this season, is coming off a start where he threw for just 146 yards against the Seahawks. He’s only had two starts this year where he’s thrown for more than 200 yards, and hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass in two weeks.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Sit

Dobbs should be planted firmly on your bench, and is honestly worth dropping at this point. Murray’s return is imminent, which means that Dobbs will end up back on the bench. He hasn’t looked great in the games he’s played, and will be going against a Ravens defense that’s allowed the least amount of passing touchdowns all season.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Joshua Dobbs

Dobbs is ranked as the QB26 this season, where he’s ranked between Jimmy Garoppolo and Mac Jones. I wouldn’t start either of this three, instead I’d pivot to Tyrod Taylor if you need a quarterback from this tier.