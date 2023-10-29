Cardinals RB Emari Demercado start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado recorded his best game of the year last week against the Seahawks. Here’s a look if he’ll be able to keep that going against the Ravens this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB Emari Demercado

While Demercado came came last week in an apparent timeshare with fellow running back Keaontay Ingram, Demercado had a season-high 58 yards rushing while Ingram didn’t record a touch. Demercado should be the team’s lead back until James Conner returns from IR.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Start

Demercado is a fringe RB2/3, and now gets a matchup against a Ravens defense that’s vulnerable on the ground. Not only that, but the Ravens have also given up the seventh-most receiving yards to running backs in the NFL. My only concern is that he could be scripted out if the Ravens get a big lead, but this is too good of a matchup to not take a chance on.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Start

It’s a good matchup and Demercado’s the clear bellcow. All the same concerns listed above are still there, but I’m trusting him in this matchup.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Emari Demercado

FantasyPros has Demercado ranked as RB30 this week, where he’s between Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris. I’d start Warren over him, but aside from that Demercado is a must-start from this tier.