Cardinals tight ends start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals placed starting tight end Zach Ertz on IR on Tuesday, which means that they now have a wide open tight end situation. Here’s a look at some of the players who could step up in Ertz’s absence.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals TEs Trey McBride/Geoff Swaim

McBride’s been playing better as of late (he had 62 yards against the Rams two weeks ago) and seems poised to step into the TE1 spot, while Swaim’s best game came against the Bengals when he had 22 yards on two catches.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Start McBride, sit Swaim

I’ve been saying that McBride is the best tight end on the Cardinals roster, and he’ll now move into the team’s TE1 spot due to Ertz’s injury. It’s clear that the Cardinals rely on tight ends in their offense (Ertz had 187 yards on 37 catches this season despite nothing being able to do much with the ball in his hands), so I think McBride is in line for some big weeks. Swaim might have some increased production as the team’s second tight end, but he’s not worth starting at this point.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Start McBride, sit Swaim

I’d start McBride in standard leagues as well, as he’s a talented tight end in an offense that’s proven it values tight ends. The same logic applies with Swaim, who shouldn’t make much of an impact as the team’s second tight end.

Player(s) you would start ahead of McBride

FantasyPros has McBride ranked as TE15 this week where he’s between Cole Kmet and Michael Mayer. I’d start Kmet over McBride, and some other tight ends I’d consider from this tier are David Njoku and Taysom Hill.