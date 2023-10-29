Chargers TEs start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers will host the Chicago Bears for Sunday Night Football of Week 8. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chargers are favored by 9.5 points.

We’ll look within this primetime matchup to break down the fantasy prospects for Chargers TEs Gerald Everett and Donald Parham Jr. Should you start either of them in Week 8?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers TEs

First off, note that Gerald Everett is a true game-time decision for this Sunday Night Football matchup against the Bears. For that reason, you should have a backup plan ready if Everett is your usual tight end.

Everett has 19 catches on 23 targets for 142 yards and two touchdowns across six games this season. However, he has snagged a touchdown in back-to-back games.

Compare that to Parham, who has nine catches on 14 targets for 61 yards and three touchdowns across six games.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Sit both. Everett is the better play, but he’s dealing with an injury. It’s best to avoid both.

This advice applies to smaller (8-10 teams) as well as bigger (12-14 teams) fantasy leagues. Since this is a Sunday Night Football game, it’s difficult to wait on Everett’s status, as you would have limited options to choose from if he’s ruled out. In that event, you could pick up Parham and cross your fingers that he find the end-zone.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Sit both. There are better tight end options in Week 8.

Even though Everett has scored a touchdown in back-to-back games, neither of these tight ends has done much to impress this season. Their volume has been scarce, making each touchdown-dependent options.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Everett/Parham Jr.

If you are looking for a deep tight end, I would rather start players like David Njoku, Logan Thomas, and Trey McBride ahead of these Chargers TEs.