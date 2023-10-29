Joshua Kelley start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers will host the Chicago Bears for Sunday Night Football in Week 8 of the NFL season. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chargers check in as 9.5-point home favorites.

Will that expected game flow open up opportunities for Chargers RB Joshua Kelley? We’ll break down his fantasy prospects for Week 8 below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers RB Joshua Kelley

Kelley is a touchdown-dependent fantasy option, and that has been the case up to this point in the season. Interestingly enough, Kelley’s best two games came with fellow RB Austin Ekeler active, and he failed to capitalize on Ekeler’s absence between Week 2 and 5.

Last week, Kelley turned seven carries into 75 rushing yards and a touchdown at the Kansas City Chiefs.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Sit. The matchup looks good, but it’s difficult to bank on Kelley for consistent fantasy value.

As mentioned earlier, Ekeler is healthy and the primary running back for the Chargers. Kelley will serve as the change-of-pace back who could see around 5-to-10 carries. That’s not enough volume for Kelley to be considered a viable fantasy option.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Sit. It’s difficult to trust Kelley in both smaller (8-10 teams) and bigger (12-14 teams) fantasy leagues.

There’s a chance Kelley is efficient against a bad Chicago run defense, but he doesn’t see enough carries (with Ekeler healthy) to warrant serious fantasy consideration.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Joshua Kelley

In Week 8, I would rather start running backs like Royce Freeman of the Los Angeles Rams and Roschon Johnson of the Chicago Bears ahead of Kelley.