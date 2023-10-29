Bears TE Cole Kmet start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears will travel to face the Los Angeles Chargers for Sunday Night Football of Week 8. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chargers are 9.5-point home favorites. Looking within this matchup, we’ll break down the fantasy prospects for Bears TE Cole Kmet. Should you start him in fantasy football for Week 8?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears TE Cole Kmet

This season, Kmet has played in seven games for the Bears, securing 25 receptions from 32 targets, totaling 240 yards with three touchdowns. He delivered standout performances in Week 4 and Week 5 against the Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders respectively.

However, Kmet’s fantasy value took a significant hit in Week 7 after QB Justin Fields was sidelined due to an injury. In his most recent two games, Kmet was targeted only three times, managing two receptions for a mere nine yards.

Notably, he wasn’t targeted at all in the game against the Las Vegas Raiders last week.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Sit. Kmet holds little fantasy value in both smaller (8-10 teams) and bigger (12-14 teams) fantasy leagues.

It’s difficult to rely on Kmet with Tyson Bagent at quarterback, which is a shame because the Chicago tight end appeared to be hitting his stride with Fields before the starting QB picked up an injury.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Sit. There are better tight end options in fantasy this week, even in larger fantasy leagues.

The matchup against the Chargers looks decent on paper, but Kmet has a very low fantasy floor while playing for a rough-looking Chicago passing attack led by backup QB Bagent.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Cole Kmet

If you are looking for a deep tight end to potentially stream, I would start players like Logan Thomas, Trey McBride, and David Njoku ahead of Kmet.