Bears RB D’Onta Foreman start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Chicago Bears running back D’Onta Foreman put together one of the best games of the season for a running back last week with three total touchdowns in the Bears win over the Raiders. Here’s a look if he’l be able to keep that going on Sunday Night Football vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB D’Onta Foreman

Foreman rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries and added another touchdown through the air last week, and is in line for another start with Khalil Herbert on running back.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Start

It’s time to ride with Foreman. While fellow running back Roschon Johnson could return from concussion protocol this week, I still like Foreman to hold his position at the team’s lead back. Foreman was on field for less than 50% of the Bears offensive snaps, and I can’t see that continuing this week.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Start

Foreman’s a bruising runner, which means that most of his value comes in what he does on the ground, which means he’s worth a start in a standard league. Foreman’s worth a start in standard leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of D’Onta Foreman

Foreman’s ranked as RB26 this week at FantasyPros where he’s between Dameon Pierce and Gus Edwards. I’d start Foreman over both of them.