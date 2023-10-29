Bears QB Tyson Bagent start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent will make his second career start this week after leading the Bears to a win over the Raiders. Here’s a look at if he can strike gold for a second week in a row.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears QB Tyson Bagent

Bagnet went 21-for-29 for 162 yards and a touchdown last week against the Raiders to pick up a win in his first career NFL start. He went 10-for-14 for 83 yards and a rushing touchdown the week prior when he came in in relief for Justin Fields.

Start or sit in Week 8 leagues?

Sit

While Bagent is a good story, he’s not worth a start in fantasy this week. The Chargers have the worst passing defense in the NFL, but I can’t see the Bears offense letting Bagent get a ton of chances to make a big play. He should work as a game manager, which should lead to him staying on your bench.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tyson Bagent

FantasyPros has Bagent ranked as QB31 this week where he’s between Zach Wilson and PJ Walker. I wouldn’t start any of these quarterbacks; the only quarterback that I’d consider from this tier is Tyrod Taylor.