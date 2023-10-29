Alexander Mattison, Cam Akers start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings will face the Green Bay Packers in Week 8 of the NFL season. The Vikings offense has been missing star wide receiver Justin Jefferson. The Vikings have tried to get a ground game going, but Alexander Mattison as their assumed starting running back hasn’t panned out. He and backup Cam Akers are beginning to split more of the backfield work, which makes it tough to determine their fantasy football outlook.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings RB Alexander Mattison & Cam Akers

Minnesota is coming off an upset victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Mattison had eight carries for 39 yards, while Akers had 10 for 31. Each had two receptions, but Akers was able to pick up 30 additional yards, while Mattison only added three more yards.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

No in 8-team leagues. Flex Akers in 10-team, can use him as an RB2 in 12-team or larger and flex Mattison.

The Vikings backfield is a good news/bad news situation. The good news is that both Akers and Mattison should continue to get work. The flip side is that that caps the upside of both players in fantasy. I lean Akers in PPR leagues because while they both had the same number of receptions in their last game, it was Akers who got targeted further down the field and was able to do more with his opportunities. They both will face a Green Bay defense allowing the third most fantasy points to opposing running backs.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

No in 8-team leagues, Flex Mattison in 10-team leagues. Can use either in 12-team leagues or larger as a flex.

With receptions removed, I’m giving the edge back to Mattison. He is technically still the starter, and even when he hasn’t gotten the most carries in the backfield, he has been the more efficient of the duo. If Akers can see the work he saw last week, he should also be worth a start, given the favorable matchup.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Alexander Mattison/Cam Akers

I would start Javonte Williams, D’Onta Foreman and Aaron Jones over Mattison. Royce Freeman, Jaleel McLaughlin and Ezekiel Elliott would all get the starting nod for me over Akers.