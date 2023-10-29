Romeo Doubs start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

There were a couple of weeks this season where it looked like Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs looked like a solid WR3 option in fantasy football lineups. However, he’s now part of an offense led by a struggling quarterback, Jordan Love, and it’s putting a real damper on his fantasy value. Can he rebound this week against the Minnesota Vikings?

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Romeo Doubs

Doubs’ outing last week was salvaged by a third-quarter touchdown catch. He finished Green Bay’s loss to the Broncos with two catches on five targets for 30 yards and a score. But, hey, those 30 yards were a lot better than his previous game when he had a grand total of four yards to show for the outing.

The Vikings defense has stepped up lately, so I don’t expect an easy outing here for the Packers offense. Plus, Minnesota’s been good at getting lots of pressure on quarterbacks, which could be a huge problem for Love who’s already accuracy-challenged.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Doubs is worth a start as a low-end WR3 in most leagues. He’s capable of a decent showing in any given week, but that comes with a floor that can be rock bottom thanks to this offense.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

I’d start Doubs in larger leagues as a WR3, but with all the same risks outlined above. Right now, it feels like his odds of hitting his floor are slightly better than the odds of a ceiling game from him in this offense.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Romeo Doubs

If you can get him, I’d put Vikings wideout KJ Osborn in my lineup at WR3 over Doubs. Osborn comes with a higher floor in an offense that passes the ball an average of 40 times per game.