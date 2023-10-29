Packers WR Christian Watson start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers head into a matchup vs. the rival Minnesota Vikings at 2-4 on the season. The Packers’ offense has had issues in the first season under QB Jordan Love. After showing flashes of WR1 upside last season, WR Christian Watson hasn’t had anything close to what fantasy managers expected this season. We’re going to go over Watson’s outlook for fantasy football this week vs. Minnesota.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Christian Watson

Watson has only played in three games this season due to injuries. He had three catches for 27 yards on five targets last week vs. the Denver Broncos. He has just eight catches for 143 yards and a TD this season.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Sure. At this point if you drafted Watson there’s a chance your team is underperforming unless you drafted well. But he’s still a start at WR, either as a WR2 or FLEX in PPR. If there’s any matchup Watson can thrive in it’s against the Vikings’ secondary. We all remember the infamous drop in Week 1 last season. Watson will want to come out and make a statement against the Vikings in a big spot. This feels like the week he breaks out a bit.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Again, sure. I think you start Watson in standard as well. He’s closer to a FLEX at this point but his big-play ability in this spot should get him enough yards to be worth a play in standard.