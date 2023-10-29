Packers TE Luke Musgrave start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers enter a crucial Week 8 matchup vs. their rival Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. The Packers are coming off a tough road loss to the Denver Broncos last week to drop to 2-4 on the season. Rookie TE Luke Musgrave is on the injury report as questionable to play this week. We go over what to do with Musgrave if he ends up playing for fantasy football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers TE Luke Musgrave

Last week, Musgrave caught four of five targets for 30 yards. He has at least four catches in three of the past four games.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

If Musgrave is active, he’s worth starting in deeper fantasy formats for Week 8 in PPR. The Vikings’ defense should be vulnerable in the secondary and Musgrave would have a pretty safe floor. Green Bay also hasn’t been playing well enough to trust the team can build a lead. If it’s close or the Packers are trailing it should bode well for Musgrave getting another 4-5 catches.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Sit. Even if Musgrave is playing, he’s a risky option in standard formats. The rookie hasn’t found the end zone this season and QB Jordan Love has had his struggles lately. The Packers could also lean on the run game with RB Aaron Jones healthy. Musgrave hasn’t gone over 50 yards in a game this season, so he’s a tough start in standard.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Luke Musgrave

Musgrave is being considered a top-15 TE for this week but that’s on the outside of the starting realm. Logan Thomas, Jake Ferguson and David Njoku are all ahead of Musgrave and make for good options.