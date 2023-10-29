Aaron Jones start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Aaron Jones returned to action last week after being sidelined for a few games with a hamstring injury. The Green Bay Packers running back started this week by resting during Wednesday’s practice session, but he was on the field in a limited capacity on Thursday. It looks like he’s going to play this week, but you’ll want to monitor the situation.

The assumption is that after giving him a reduced workload last week, the Packers will start to ramp it up this week against the Minnesota Vikings. That sets up a difficult fantasy football decision if either Jones or his backup, AJ Dillon, are in your plans for Week 8.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB Aaron Jones

Jones ran the ball eight times for 35 yards last week, a very efficient 4.4 yards per carry. He added another 22 yards on three catches. He was still out-touched by Dillon, 11 to 17 total.

The assumption this week is that the script will flip, with Jones healthy enough to handle a bigger workload than the plodding Dillon. If that’s the case, it makes him a decent RB2 option, but you’ll have to keep an eye on his status into the weekend.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Again, if he’s ready for a 1a-type role in the Packers backfield, Jones is a decent starter for your RB2 slot in almost any sized league. The Packers would certainly benefit from leaning on their running backs this week over quarterback Jordan Love.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

I would start him in standard leagues too, though I think his ceiling is going to be somewhat capped by a negative game script here. Still, he should see enough work to have him in your lineup, assuming he’s healthy enough for a leading role again.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Aaron Jones

Alexander Mattison of the Vikings has a favorable matchup here, against Jones and the Packers, which makes him a better starting option. I’d even give Gus Edwards some consideration for the RB2 spot over Jones with a game against the Cardinals on tap.