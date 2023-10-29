AJ Dillon start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Despite Aaron Jones’ return last week, AJ Dillon still led the Green Bay Packers backfield, out-touching his counterpart 17 to 11. Whether or not Dillon has any fantasy football value this week will largely depend on Jones’ health and a Packers offense that seems to be getting worse each week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB AJ Dillon

Dillon had 15 carries for 61 yards last week, along with two receptions for another 34 yards. That’s not a terrible showing, enough to give him some RB2 value.

Jones was practicing again on Thursday, after sitting out Wednesday’s session. It looks more like the team easing the veteran back from his hamstring injury, and if that’s the case, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Jones get more work this week against the Vikings.

Whoever ends up with the larger role will have some value as a low-end RB2 this week. The other hurdle here is the Packers finding themselves in a negative game script against Minnesota. So monitor the situation closely if either running back is in your plans.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

The most likely outcome here says to fade Dillon this week. Jones should be in better shape coming into this game, meaning he’ll be more likely to have an edge in touches.

However, if for some reason Jones doesn’t play, Dillon is worth starting as an RB2 in all but the smallest leagues. Just understand that the ceiling is capped.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Same as above, you’ll probably want to sit Dillon this week, assuming Jones is in line for more work as he gets healthier. If not, Dillon is a serviceable RB2 in all but the smallest leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of AJ Dillon

Devin Singletary of the Texans looks like he’s played his way to a bigger role in the committee there, and he’s got a favorable matchup against the Panthers. Give him a look over Dillon.