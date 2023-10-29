Jordan Love start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

It’s been a rough stretch for Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, rough enough that the head coach is already facing questions about whether or not Love will remain the starter. He will, for now. This week, the Packers will take on the Minnesota Vikings, another favorable matchup for Love and the team’s passing game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers QB Jordan Love

Love had just 182 passing yards in a loss to the Broncos last week, one of the NFL’s softest pass defenses. He did at least throw a pair of touchdowns in that one, along with one interception. The week before that, against the Raiders, he threw three picks, and he’s now got a total of six in his last three games.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

I would sit Love this week, and maybe until we start to see better performances from him. The Vikings defense doesn’t look all that great on paper, but they’re playing better football lately. Plus, they’re getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks with the league’s highest blitz rate.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jordan Love

If you’re combing the depths for a quarterback this week to replace Love, I’d give Sam Howell of the Commanders another look. He’s coming off a bad game, but he’s going against an Eagles team that forces quarterbacks to throw a ton. Plus, he put up nearly 20 fantasy points against them earlier this season.