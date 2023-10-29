KJ Osborn start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver KJ Osborn has been thrust into a primary role in the offense since the injury to Justin Jefferson. And while rookie Jordan Addison is getting more scoring opportunities lately, Osborn’s seeing enough throws coming his way to make him worthy of some consideration in fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR KJ Osborn

Last week in an upset win over the 49ers, Osborn caught five passes on six targets for 47 yards. He’s seeing an average of just over five targets per game, with an uptick over the last three contests without Jefferson in the lineup.

So far, Osborn is the third option behind Addison and tight end TJ Hockenson. But in an offense that passes this much—the Vikings are throwing the ball an average of 40 times per game—there’s a decent floor for Osborn and a good chance to come away with a big night.

The Packers are the eighth-ranked defense in fantasy against wide receivers, so this week doesn’t pose the easiest matchup for Minnesota. But that’s not going to stop the Vikings from throwing the ball.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

In a regular-size PPR league, Osborn is a decent option at WR3 or flex. He’s got a decent ceiling, even though he hasn’t really had one of those games so far this season. He’s a must-start in larger leagues, i.e. 12 teams or more.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

The same goes for Osborn in standard leagues. He’s a decent WR3 unless you’re in an eight-team league. And he’s a must-start in larger leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of KJ Osborn

I would lean more toward Christian Watson of the Packers starting as a WR3 in my lineup over Osborn. He’ll have a better matchup against the Vikings defense, and has a higher ceiling.