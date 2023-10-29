Jake Ferguson start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys are fresh off a bye week and ready to host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cowboys step in as 6-point home favorites.

Within this NFC matchup, we’ll run through the fantasy prospects for Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson. Should you start or sit him in fantasy football for Week 8?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson

Ferguson has played in all six games for the Cowboys, hauling in 21 receptions on 29 targets for 190 receiving yards and one touchdown up to this point.

Ferguson appeared to be trending up with 5+ receptions against the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots in Week 3 and 4 respectively. However, he took a step back with a combined 4 receptions for 43 yards in his next two games at the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Start. Go ahead and give Ferguson the green light in Week 8.

You may not need to start Ferguson in smaller leagues with only 8-10 fantasy teams. However, he’s a fine choice for bigger leagues with 12-14 teams, or if you need a streaming replacement in those smaller leagues.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Start. This is a decent matchup for Ferguson to get back on track.

The last time we saw Ferguson, he had only one catch for 15 yards at the Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 6. However, the Dallas TE has seen 7+ targets in three of five games this season, and the Rams have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to the TE position this year.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jake Ferguson

Even though Ferguson is a fine fantasy starter in Week 8, I rank tight ends like Dalton Shultz, Darren Waller, and Evan Engram marginally ahead of Ferguson this week.