Michael Gallup start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys are back in action after a bye week, ready to host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cowboys are favored by 6 points.

Within this NFC matchup, we’ll break down the fantasy prospects of Cowboys WR Michael Gallup. Should you start or sit him in Week 8?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Michael Gallup

Gallup has played in six games for the Cowboys this season, totaling 18 receptions on 32 targets for 204 receiving yards and no touchdowns.

His most recent performance was Monday Night Football of Week 6 at the Los Angeles Chargers, where Gallup saw 10 targets, but only recorded 3 receptions for 24 yards.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Sit. Gallup belongs on the bench or waiver wire for smaller and bigger fantasy leagues.

It’s nice that Gallup saw double-digit targets last game. However, there’s not much indicating that the volume is here to stay, and he was unable to translate that into fantasy value regardless.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Sit. You can find better receiver options in Week 8.

Gallup is a risky fantasy asset with a low fantasy floor. He’s a deep WR4 at best in bigger leagues of 12-14 teams.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Michael Gallup

If you are looking for a deep receiver in bigger fantasy leagues, I would rather start KJ Osborn, Kendrick Bourne, or Curtis Samuel (if he’s playing) ahead of Gallup.