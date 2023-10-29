Brandin Cooks start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams will hit the road to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 of the NFL season. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cowboys are 6-point favorites.

Within this matchup, we’ll break down the fantasy prospects for Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks. Should you start or sit him in fantasy football for Week 8?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks

Cooks hasn’t been great from a fantasy perspective this season. He has played in five games while catching 13-of-23 targets for 109 yards and a touchdown. He also has two rushing attempts for 20 yards.

However, Cooks came through with four catches (on four targets) for 36 yards and his first touchdown of the season last game at the Los Angeles Chargers. Following a bye week, he’ll look to build on that performance vs. the Rams.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Sit. Cooks doesn’t see enough volume or depth of target to be considered a reliable fantasy asset.

That’s true in smaller (8-10 teams) as well as bigger (12-14 teams) fantasy football leagues. You can find better options than Cooks this week.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Sit. Cooks only sees around 2-4 receptions per game, and his yardage totals have not been impressive.

If you are looking for a deep receiver to slip into your fantasy lineup, ideally you would find one with more upside than Cooks.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Brandin Cooks

Speaking of receivers with more upside, I would start guys like Christian Watson, KJ Osborn, and Kendrick Bourne over Cooks.