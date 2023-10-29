Tutu Atwell start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams will hit the road to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 of the NFL season. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cowboys are 6-point home favorites with an over/under of 45.5.

Below, we’ll look within this matchup to break down the fantasy prospects for Rams WR Tutu Atwell. Should you start or sit him in fantasy for Week 8?

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Tutu Atwell

Atwell started the season hot with 15 or more fantasy points (PPR scoring) in the first three games. Then Rams WR Cooper Kupp returned in Week 5, and Atwell’s fantasy appeal predictably dropped. In his last three games with Kupp in the lineup, Atwell has combined for only four receptions on eight targets for 70 yards and one touchdown.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Sit. Leave Atwell on your bench or the waiver wire in Week 8.

Atwell has seen a noticeable drop-off since Kupp returned from injury, and that will likely continue moving forward. Atwell saw 8+ targets in each of his first four games of the season, but he only has 8 total targets in his last three games with Kupp back.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Sit. There’s no need to start Atwell in Week 8.

Simply put, Atwell is not seeing enough volume to be a legitimate fantasy prospect in Week 8. The matchup against Dallas is tough too, as the Cowboys have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to receivers this season.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tutu Atwell

When looking for a deep receiver in Week 8, I would rather start players like Elijah Moore, Tyler Boyd, or even Jahan Dotson.