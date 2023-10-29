Tyler Higbee start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams will hit the road to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 of the NFL season. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 29.

Within this matchup, we’ll break down the fantasy prospects for Rams TE Tyler Higbee. Should you start or sit him in your fantasy leagues?

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams TE Tyler Higbee

Higbee has been a fantasy disappointment this season. After playing in seven games, he has 21 catches on 35 targets for 241 yards and no touchdowns.

Making matters even worse, he seems to be trending down with three straight uninspiring performances after Rams WR Cooper Kupp returned to the field. That doesn’t feel like a coincidence, as Higbee has made only five receptions for 45 yards and no scores in his last three games.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Sit. You can safely sit or leave Higbee on the waiver wire in leagues of all sizes.

As mentioned above, Higbee has seen fewer targets since Kupp rejoined the Rams starting lineup, and it’s unlikely that the Rams TE gets back on track against a tough Cowboys defense.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Sit. There’s no need to start Higbee this week, and he probably doesn’t deserve a spot on your roster.

No matter if you are in smaller (8-10 teams) or bigger (12-14 teams) leagues, it’s difficult to justify clicking Higbee into your starting tight end spot.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tyler Higbee

If you are looking for a deep tight end in Week 8, I would rather start Jake Ferguson, Logan Thomas, or even Trey McBride ahead of Higbee.