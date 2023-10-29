Darrell Henderson Jr, Royce Freeman start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams will look to bounce back from their recent loss while hitting the road to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cowboys are 6-point home favorites.

Within this matchup, we’ll run through the fantasy prospects for Rams RBs Darrell Henderson Jr. and Royce Freeman. Should you start either in your fantasy lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RBs Darrell Henderson & Royce Freeman

The Rams' regular running back, Kyren Williams, was placed on injured reserve ahead of last week’s game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers. Both Freeman and Henderson chipped in to fill his void in that contest. Here’s how they performed:

Henderson played 57% of the snaps, coming through with 18 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown while adding one catch for five yards.

Freeman added 12 carries for 66 yards with no touchdowns and no receptions while seeing 43% of the snaps.

This will likely be a timeshare moving forward (Williams will miss at least three more games), but it appears Henderson has somewhat of the upper hand.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Start Henderson. Sit Freeman. Henderson has FLEX appeal as the leader of the Rams’ backfield.

Henderson sees majority of the snaps, which includes work in the passing game. He’s the better play of the two, and a viable FLEX asset in leagues with 10 or more teams.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Start Henderson. Sit Freeman. You could do worse than Henderson as an RB2 or FLEX this week.

It doesn’t feel like there’s enough volume to go around this week for Freeman to hold much fantasy value. The Cowboys have been decent against opposing running backs this season, although the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals both found success running the ball against them earlier in the year.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Henderson/Freeman?

I would start running backs like D’Onta Foreman, Gus Edwards, and Emari Demarcado ahead of both Henderson and Freeman in Week 8.