Jahan Dotson start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Washington Commanders will host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8, and to keep pace with the Eagles’ offensive attack, Washington could lean on a heavy dose of the passing game. For wide receiver Jahan Dotson, it offers an opportunity to capitalize and light a spark in what has been a relatively quiet season for him, at least fantasy-wise.

We break down the upcoming matchup for Dotson and assess whether he’s a viable option to start in fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders WR Jahan Dotson

Heading into Week 8, Dotson ranks as WR61 with an average of just 6.6 PPR fantasy points per game. The second-year wideout has caught 22 of his 39 targets for 183 receiving yards with one touchdown on the season.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Sit. Dotson bounced back with a solid 9.3 PPR fantasy performance last week, having caught five of his eight targets for 43 yards. But he failed to find the end zone for the third straight week, and just the week prior he finished with a goose-egg performance. Sam Howell spreads the ball around, for the most part, but it’s clear Dotson is behind the pecking order with the likes of Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel competing for targets.

Dotson is a WR4 in smaller fantasy leagues, with his value bumping up slightly to a WR3/desperation flex in larger fantasy leagues.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Sit. The Eagles are allowing 27.4 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers, but again, it will likely be McLaurin or Samuel commanding much of that volume. Additionally, Logan Thomas is fresh off a solid outing, having caught four of his six targets for 51 yards. Simply put, there’s too much competition ahead, and Dotston has yet to make himself stand apart from the bunch.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jahan Dotson

Josh Reynolds is worth taking a flyer on ahead of Dotson, with an enticing matchup on the docket against the Las Vegas Raiders. Reynolds has cooled off from his early season hot streak, but the Raiders secondary is allowing a solid 18.9 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers this season.

Reynolds could also take advantage here and there of the added attention toward Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta. All it takes is one big play to provide a solid return on value for fantasy managers.