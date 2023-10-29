Brian Robinson Jr., Antonio Gibson start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Washington Commanders will host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8, and Washington will look to their running back tandem to control the temp against the reigning NFC Champions. Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson present a conundrum for respective fantasy managers, with each vying for touches and an established role in the passing game.

We break down the upcoming matchup for the Commanders running back room and assess whether either tailback is a viable fantasy starter.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders RBs Brian Robinson Jr./Antonio Gibson

Robinson and Gibson rank as RB12 and RB46 respectively in PPR fantasy leagues this season, with Robinson averaging 13.3 PPR fantasy points per game. Gibson, on the other hand, averages just 5.8 PPR fantasy points per game so far this year.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Sit Robinson and Gibson. While Robinson has an established role on the ground, he’s far less relevant in the passing game, having seen no more than four targets in a game this season. Meanwhile, Gibson is averaging just 5.8 PPR fantasy points this season and has hit double digits just once all year. Both have yet to prove impactful as pass catchers.

Robinson is an RB3 in smaller leagues and a borderline flex option in larger leagues of 12 to 14 teams. Treat Gibson as a last-option resort only, otherwise, he’s a bench candidate in all PPR league sizes.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Start Robinson, sit Gibson. While Gibson has yet to prove any value in standard leagues, at least Robinson has seen sufficient carries on the ground. Robinson is averaging a decent 11.7 standard fantasy PPG this season, which isn’t necessarily the volume of a true RB1 or RB2. Nonetheless, he presents excellent flex value for fantasy managers in a bind this week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Brian Robinson Jr./Antonio Gibson

Dameon Pierce of the Houston Texans has an excellent opportunity as he faces a porous Carolina Panthers run defense this week. The Panthers are allowing 29.3 fantasy points per game to running backs, which is second-most in the NFL this season. They’ve also allowed the most rushing touchdowns and second-most rushing yards in the league to opposing running backs.