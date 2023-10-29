Giants QB Tyrod Taylor start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants will operate with backup QB Tyrod Taylor as the starter for the third straight week after Daniel Jones was ruled out again. Taylor played well enough to keep New York’s season alive with a win over the Commanders in Week 7. Now, the Giants will take on the New York Jets this Sunday. We’ll go over whether or not Taylor is worth playing in fantasy football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants QB Tyrod Taylor

Taylor was solid in Week 7, posting 279 passing yards with two TDs, no INTs and 25 yards rushing. That was enough for Taylor to finish Week 7 as the QB6 in fantasy.

Start or sit in Week 8 leagues

Start. If you’re in a Superflex league, Taylor is a good QB2 option. Even as a streamer, Taylor’s not a bad option. He’s playing better than Jones and has some rushing upside. The issue is the matchup and the game script for Giants-Jets. Both teams should run the ball to control the clock. The two best offensive players on the field will be Saquon Barkley and Breece Hall. Still, Taylor, if nothing else, should take care of the ball and make some plays. If you have Jones, streaming Taylor makes a lot of sense.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tyrod Taylor

Most rankings will have Taylor toward the back-end. Chances are you won’t need to start him in most 10-14 team leagues. In Superflex, Taylor can be a QB2. Jordan Love, Tyson Bagent and even Bryce Young make for better options.