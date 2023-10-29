Jaylen Warren start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Arguably the most effective backup running back in the NFL, Jaylen Warren of the Pittsburgh Steelers has yet to see his big breakout game, much less overtake Najee Harris for the team’s top spot out of the backfield. Still, he’s been a solid option in fantasy football lineups this season, especially in PPR leagues.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers RB Jaylen Warren

Warren scored his first touchdown of the season last week against the Rams, but he was out-touched 17-7 by Harris in that game. What was especially unusual was that Harris had three catches to just one for Warren.

I don’t think that trend will hold against the Jacksonville Jaguars this week. While they haven’t allowed a receiving touchdown to an opposing running back, they have given up 334 receiving yards to the position, fourth most in the NFL. They’ve been more effective at limiting running backs on the ground with just 417 yards allowed, fourth-best, and two rushing touchdowns.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Start. Warren’s PPR value should bounce back this week, making him a solid starter as a flex play in most leagues. In larger leagues, he might even have some appeal in your second RB slot.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Sit. I wouldn’t lean on Warren for more than a bye-week fill-option in most standard leagues, his production just isn’t consistent enough yet to trust him as a regular in either of your RB slots. However, if you’re in a larger league, with 12 or more teams, he’ll have more appeal in lineups.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jaylen Warren

If he clears the concussion protocol as expected, Roschon Johnson of the Bears would likely be a better option than Warren in most standard fantasy lineups.