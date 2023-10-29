Najee Harris start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Despite sharing the backfield duties for the Pittsburgh Steelers with a more dynamic Jaylen Warren, Najee Harris still tops him on the depth chart. Harris had 17 touches to just seven for Warren last week. In Week 8, he’ll face the Jacksonville Jaguars, who have been pretty effective containing running backs this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers RB Najee Harris

Harris carried the ball 14 times for 53 yards and a touchdown last week against the Rams. He also had three catches, a season-high for him, and nearly a receiving touchdown. That was his first touchdown of the season and his best game to date for fantasy points.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Start. Harris’ three catches versus one for Warren flipped the script last week. It’s usually Warren producing more in the passing game, and I’d look for that to go back to normal this week. Harris is still a low-end RB2 this week against the Jaguars in most PPR leagues.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Start. Harris is a decent RB2 this week in standard leagues, though his ceiling is lower against this Jaguars defense. His stat line from last week is encouraging.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Najee Harris

Warren will have more appeal in PPR leagues, so that’s something to consider in making lineup decisions this week. Chuba Hubbard of the Panthers is a better option at RB2 this week with a meeting against the Texans on tap.