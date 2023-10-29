Evan Engram start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Despite a pretty solid group of wide receivers, Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram continues to hold a key spot in the team’s passing game. While we haven’t seen big numbers in the box score for him so far this season, he leads the team in receptions and he’s second in targets. That certainly gives him some appeal in fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars TE Evan Engram

Engram had five catches on seven targets for 45 yards last week. That’s pretty much his standard line this season. So far, his best game has been a seven-catch, 67-yard outing back in Week 2. We haven’t seen much in the way of a ceiling from Engram, but the consistent performances from week to week are certainly enough to keep him in most fantasy lineups.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Start. Engram has more value in PPR leagues since he’s got a steady target volume and always seems to be good for at least five catches. I’d start him this week.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

I’d start him in most standard leagues too, especially larger ones. In smaller leagues, you might consider someone with a higher ceiling.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Evan Engram

Darren Waller is catching fire with the New York Giants, and I’d prioritize him over Engram this week.