Calvin Ridley start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Coming off his worst game of the season, there are probably a lot of folks out there wondering whether or not Calvin Ridley belongs in fantasy football lineups this week. Well, this might be the week to slot him back into the mix with the Jacksonville Jaguars going up against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who rank near the bottom of the league against the pass.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley

Ridley was held to just one catch for yards last week against the Saints, and he hasn’t found the end zone in three games now. Remember, it was just three weeks ago that he posted a 122-yard game, but that one looks like an outlier. In seven games, he’s had just two with 100 yards or more; he’s failed to crack 40 yards in the rest.

But the Steelers are prone to giving up lots of fantasy points to opposing wide receivers, surrendering more than 1200 yards and seven touchdowns to the position this season.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Start. Ridley’s a solid WR3 option this week in all but the smallest PPR leagues. He’s seen at least seven targets in five of his seven games so far this season, and it’ll be easier for him to turn those opportunities into production against this defense.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Start. In standard leagues, Ridley’s worth a flyer at WR3 or flex. There’s a decent ceiling for him, and he’s facing the second-easiest defense for opposing wide receivers.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Calvin Ridley

I would start George Pickens of the Steelers ahead of Ridley if given the option. He’s rattled off two games in a row with 100+ yards now. Drake London of the Falcons might be worth some consideration over Ridley too.