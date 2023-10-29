Tyler Conklin start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

After two games with four catches and more than 50 yards, New York Jets tight end Tyler Conklin was looking like a solid TE2 option for fantasy football lineups. He was one of those guys teams could plug in to cover for bye weeks or at least have a reliable option if they lacked one of the big-time tight ends. But that wasn’t the case in his last outing, leaving some to wonder if it’s worth plugging Conklin back into lineups this week with a matchup against the New York Giants on tap.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets TE Tyler Conklin

Conklin had just three catches for 24 yards in his last game, a Week 6 upset win over the Eagles. Prior to that, he was more productive, and he’s had three games with at least 50 yards through six this season.

The Giants rank 22nd against tight ends in fantasy, but they’re giving up enough yardage that someone like Conklin can still have a decent day.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Sit. Conklin is a decent option in most PPR leagues, all but the smallest ones. He’s got a regular enough role in this Jets offense that four catches is a reasonable expectation, and he could get 40-50 yards to go with it. He’s the kind of player who’s going at least give you some points in most weeks, but not too many.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Sit. Unless you’re in a larger league, I’d probably see if there was someone with a higher ceiling available. He’s not a bad option, by any means, if you just need a streamer this week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tyler Conklin

Someone like Luke Musgrave of the Packers, if he’s healthy.