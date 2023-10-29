Garrett Wilson start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

It’s been a slow season so far for the NFL’s reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year. But that’s not really Garrett Wilson’s fault, given the New York Jets’ quarterback injuries and offensive struggles. But it looks like he could be getting back on track now, and with a matchup this week after their bye against the New York Giants, Wilson is poised to slide back into a regular spot in fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Jets WR Garrett Wilson

Wilson was on a roll against the Eagles in Week 6. Targeted 12 times, he caught eight passes for 90 yards. He would have had his first 100-yard outing of the season if not for a penalty that wiped out one of his gains.

After a bye week to rest, the Jets face a Giants defense that’s given up seven touchdowns and more than 1,100 yards to opposing wide receivers this season.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Start. Wilson absolutely belongs in all PPR lineups, and I’d feel good about sliding him in there as a WR2 this week against the Giants. Even with his production down this season, he’s still seeing plenty of targets and making enough catches to help keep some value in the PPR format. But now that it looks like he’s heating up for the season, he could be in line for a big game this week.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

I’d start Wilson in standard leagues too. The depressed production numbers have no doubt scared some fantasy managers away, but given the matchup and a steady volume of targets, this week has the ingredients for a big outing.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Garrett Wilson

Outside of the obvious WR1 types, one name I’d consider ahead of Wilson this week is DJ Moore of the Bears. It hasn’t been all that long since his monster game in Week 5, and this week he’s facing the league’s worst defense against wide receivers in fantasy.