Jalin Hyatt start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

One week after seeing a new career high in snaps played, New York Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt had an even bigger outing, helping his team snap a four-game skid with a notable performance against the Washington Commanders.

It certainly looks like Hyatt has carved out a role for himself in this offense, but is it enough to trust him in your fantasy football lineup for a Week 8 contest against the Jets?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Jalin Hyatt

Hyatt caught two passes on five targets last week for 75 yards. That followed a game against the Bills where he saw four targets with three catches for 21 yards. Prior to that, Hyatt’s been mostly hidden in the team’s struggling offense, turning up blank in the box score most games, except for an 89-yard outing back in Week 2.

But the recent upswing in playing time turned into production last week. Hyatt’s got some serious playmaking chops, but right now in this offense, he’s either boom or bust. This week’s matchup isn’t doing him any favors either. The Jets defense has given up just 722 yards this season to opposing receivers, the second-best mark in the league. They’ve only allowed one wideout to find the end zone.

Start or sit in Week 8 PPR leagues?

Sit. In smaller leagues, Hyatt deserves some consideration as a flex play, but it’s a risky one. His fantasy value is wholly dependent on big yardage totals, which are much harder to come by against the Jets. He’s not catching enough passes, despite the playing time increase, to add to his PPR value. In larger leagues, he’s got some more appeal as a flex, but the risk is still there.

Start or sit in Week 8 standard leagues?

Sit. I would avoid him in standard leagues for this game. The Giants aren’t passing the ball well enough to push a tough Jets defense, and that’s going to make this one more likely to bust than boom.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jalin Hyatt

Someone like Nelson Agholor of the Ravens might be a better option this week; the Ravens are playing the Cardinals.